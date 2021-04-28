The next meeting is scheduled for May 17.

The Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas settlement (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) has failed to reach an agreement on establishing a ceasefire for the Easter holidays in the eastern Ukraine's warzone, claims Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

"The Trilateral Contact Group has failed to agree on an Easter truce. The issue was blocked by the 'LPR/DPR' Kremlin puppets," the lawmaker wrote on Telegram.

The next TCG meeting, Honcharenko says, is scheduled for May 17.

Read alsoDonbas warzone update: One WIA amid 11 truce violations on April 27Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the talks on the truce in Donbas were at their final stage within the framework of the Trilateral Contact Group.

"We really want to ensure that no shots are fired and no one dies on Easter. Everything is being done to this end, the Ukrainian side has already done everything to this end," the head of state emphasized.

Restoring ceasefire in Donbas

On April 19, political advisers to the Normandy Four (Ukraine, Germany, France, and Russia) leaders instructed the TCG to enhance the existing ceasefire regime. They also agreed to work on coordination of the so-called "clusters" toward the implementation of Minsk Agreements.

On April 20, the working subgroup on security issues within the TCG took as a basis the Ukrainian draft on the approval of an Addendum to measures aimed at strengthening the ceasefire in Donbas.

On April 25, the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG, Leonid Kravchuk, said the Ukrainian draft would be discussed at a TCG subgroup on April 27.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko