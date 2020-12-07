No casualties have been reported.

Ukraine says the past day in the Joint Forces Operation zone saw no violations of the ceasefire agreements.

No casualties have been reported, the JFO Command said in a morning update on Facebook on Monday, December 7.

The Ukrainian military continue adhering to ceasefire, and are ready to respond to any attack by enemy forces, the report says.

Read alsoZelensky on Donbas truce achievements: Combat losses down 90% on yearThe full and comprehensive ceasefire has continued into Monday.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Author: UNIAN