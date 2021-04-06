One serviceman was killed in an enemy shelling, while another one blew up on an IED.

On April 6, two Ukrainian military servicemen were killed in the Donbas warzone in the country's east.

That's according to Ukraine's Joint Forces.

One soldier succumbed to wounds sustained in a mortar shelling by Russian occupation forces near the village of Nevelske.

Read alsoDonbas war update: Two KIA's amid seven truce violations on April 5It is noted that the soldier died during the evacuation from the combat field.

Another Ukrainian defender was killed near the settlement of Stepne where he blew up on an unidentified explosive device.

All circumstances of the two incidents are being thoroughly investigated.

