Five enemy attacks were reported on January 30.

Two Ukrainian soldiers were wounded as Russia-led forces mounted attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine.

"During the past 24 hours, five ceasefire violations were reported in the Joint Forces Operation zone," the press center of the JFO HQ reported in a morning update on Facebook on January 31.

In particular, the Russian occupation troops carried out a targeted attack on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers not far from the village of Novomykhailivka, using grenade launchers of various systems and large-caliber machine guns. As a result of the shelling, two soldiers were wounded, they were hospitalized.

In the suburb of the town of Avdiyivka, the enemy opened fire several times, using heavy anti-tank grenade launchers.

Near the town of Zolote-4, the invaders used automatic anti-tank grenade launchers and rifles.

Ukrainian soldiers had to return fire.

The incident was reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

No ceasefire violations were reported from 00:00 to 07:00 Kyiv time on January 31.

