Latest reports about the alleged deployment of over 100 T-72 main battle tanks from Russia to the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions do not correspond to reality, Ukrainian military intelligence stresses.

"They are used by enemy propaganda to increase the destructive influence on the local population," as reported by the press service of Ukraine's Defense Ministry with reference to its Main Intelligence Directorate.

Read alsoDonbas war update: Ukraine records five ceasefire violations on March 22At the same time, intelligence stresses, Russia is indeed building up its combat potential in the temporarily occupied territories and near the borders of Ukraine to escalate and maintain tension in the region.

"Russia continues to use uncontrolled border sections for the supply of weapons, ammunition, and military material to the temporarily occupied territory in Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the report says.

According to intelligence, new batches of anti-tank and anti-personnel mines, unmanned aerial vehicles, electronic warfare stations, and several dozen military off-road vehicles for "spearhead" units have been delivered by road to the 1st and 2nd Army Corps since early March. In addition, over 5,000 tonnes of fuel was delivered by rail.

