The checkpoints' infrastructure is also prepared for handling trucks.

Ukraine is ready to reopen two checkpoints in Donbas – Zolote and Shchastia – as early as on November 10.

The agreements were reached at a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on October 28, according to the press service of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Office with reference.

Oleksiy Reznikov, who is a deputy for Ukrainian envoy Leonid Kravchuk to the TCG said that he was going to visit the two checkpoints on November 6 to finalize organizational issues.

The Ukrainian delegation assures that the checkpoints' infrastructure is ready for handling trucks. What is more, Ukraine is finishing paving the road in the area of Zolote, which was shelled by Russia-controlled forces three times a year ago.

Author: UNIAN