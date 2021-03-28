No Ukrainian Army casualties were recorded over the period under review.

Russia-led forces mounted 11 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, on Mach 27.

Enemy troops used proscribed weapons, namely 82mm mortars, near the village of Shumy, the press center of the Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters said in a morning update on Facebook on March 28.

Grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns, and rifles were used near the villages of Zaitseve and Luhanske.

Illegal armed formations used hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns, and rifles to attack Ukrainian positions near the town of Avdiyivka in the Skhid (East) sector. Grenade launchers of various systems were used near the village of Vodiane in the Pryazovia area (the north coast of the Sea of Azov) and the village of Slavne. Enemy troops opened fire with rifles near the village of Shyrokyne.

What is more, an enemy UAV was spotted crossing the contact line near Avdiyivka. It was jammed by JFO forces.

From 00:00 to 07:00 a.m. Kyiv time on March 28, Russia-led forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions. Enemy troops used proscribed weapons, namely 120mm mortars, as well as grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns. Hot spots were the villages of Talakivka and Vodiane.

No Ukrainian Army casualties were reported over the period under review.

