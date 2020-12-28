The incident was registered on December 27.

Ukrainian delegates to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Donbas have sent a note to the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine over the fact that a Ukrainian soldier was injured near the village of Vodiane amid shelling by the Russian occupation forces on December 27.

The Ukrainian delegation to the TCG reported on this on Facebook on December 28.

"At about 23:00 yesterday, December 27, one of the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received a combat injury as a result of enemy shelling," they said in the report.

He was hospitalized, his condition is satisfactory now, it said.

Ukrainian members of the Joint Center on Control and Coordination in Donbas (JCCC) resorted to a coordination mechanism: a truce was introduced, a demand for a ceasefire was put forward, a note was prepared and sent to the OSCE SMM.

The situation in the Donbas warzone

On December 27, six attacks and one UAV overflight were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area.

In particular, armed formations of the Russian Federation used 120mm and 82mm mortars, as well as grenade launchers of various systems near the village of Vodiane in the Azov area. One soldier from the Joint Forces received a combat injury amid the attack.

