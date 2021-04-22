The soldier suffered a fatal shrapnel wound.

A Ukrainian soldier has been killed in yet another shelling by Russia-led forces in the Joint Forces Operation zone in Donbas.

That's according to the Pivnich (North) Operational Tactical Group's post on Facebook.

"As a result of the shelling of our units' positions by the Russian Federation's armed formations, a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered a shrapnel wound incompatible with life," the report says.

Read alsoDonbas war update: Ukraine records eight ceasefire violations on April 21The incident has been reported to the OSCE representatives.

The leadership of a military unit and military law enforcers are working on the scene.

"The actions of the Russian invaders once again confirm the enemy deliberately violates the ceasefire regime and has no intention to adhere to the existing ceasefire agreements," reads the report.

Other related news reports

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila