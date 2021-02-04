Since day-start on Thursday, Russian occupation forces have four times violated the truce.

A serviceman with the Armed Forces of Ukraine was wounded in eastern Ukraine's Donbas on February 4, the Operational Command Pivnich [North] reports.

"Not far from the Pivdenne settlement in the area of ​​responsibility of the North operational grouping, Russian occupation forces once again violated the ceasefire and fired mortared our positions with 82mm shells and fired small arms. A Ukrainian serviceman sustained a gunshot wound," the report says.

The soldier was immediately rushed to a hospital where he received all necessary medical assistance. The Command of the military unit and law enforcement are working at the scene to document the incident.

According to the evening update by the Joint Forces Command, the invaders four times violated the ceasefire.

The enemy employed an anti-tank grenade launcher near Vodiane at the Azov Sea littoral and opened fire from a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher and small arms near the settlement of Pavlopil.

Also, the invaders were spotted attempting to advance their engineering positions toward Ukraine's defense lines in the area of Krymske.

The Ukrainians side has notified the OSCE monitors of the truce breaches recorded throughout the day.

