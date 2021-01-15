As a result of enemy shelling, one Ukrainian defender was slightly wounded by shrapnel.

Over the past day, January 14, Ukraine's Joint Forces reported six ceasefire violations on the part of Russia-controlled armed groups across Donbas.

All truce breaches were recorded in the zone of responsibility of the Army's East tactical grouping, the Joint Forces Operation HQ reports.

The enemy opened fire using an automatic heavy-duty grenade launcher and a large-caliber machine gun near Hnutove, resulting in a Ukrainian defender sustaining light shrapnel wounds.

The soldier was promptly taken to a hospital where he received medical assistance.

Read alsoInvaders violate ceasefire in Donbas six times on Jan 13In the suburb of Maryinka and near Vodiane in the Azov Sea littoral, the enemy fired towards the Ukrainian positions employing automatic heavy-duty grenade launchers, and near Maryinka – also from small arms. In the area of ​​the settlement of Talakivka, the enemy launched grenades of various types and fired small arms.

Ukrainian soldiers returned fire to the enemy shelling.

OSCE monitors were informed about the ceasefire violations through the Ukrainian side to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center.

Silence regime was observed in the area of ​​responsibility of the North tactical grouping.

Since day-start on Friday, January 15, no ceasefire breaches have been recorded along the entire line of contact.

Donbas "truce": Background

Since midnight on July 27, 2020, a full and comprehensive ceasefire has been in effect on the contact line in the area of ​​the Joint Forces operation in Donbas.

Russian occupation forces regularly violate the ceasefire terms.

On September 6, they killed a Ukrainian soldier and wounded another one in the attack in a gross breach of truce.

On October 30, 2020, the enemy opened fire near Vodiane, killing two military servicemen.

On November 24, 2020, a soldier with the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade Vyacheslav Minkin was killed by a Russian sniper near Avdiyivka.

On January 11, 2021, another Ukrainian soldier was killed in a Russian shelling.

Author: UNIAN