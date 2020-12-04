Russian invaders have also employed artillery, the Ukrainian Command reports.

The Russian occupation forces have violated ceasefire agreements since Friday midnight.

"As of midday, the Russian occupation forces fired banned 122mm artillery and 120mm mortars at our positions near the village of Vodiane," according to the Defense Ministry's press service regarding the situation in the zone of the Joint Forces Operation.

The facts of the use of heavy weapons by the Russian Federation's armed formations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of Ceasefire in Donbas.

Read alsoEstonia, UK, U.S. reiterate Russia active participant in Donbas warIn turn, the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group reported one Ukrainian soldier had been wounded in a sniper hit near the village of Luhanske.

The soldier is in a hospital, his health condition is stable.

Author: UNIAN