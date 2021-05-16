Sixteen ceasefire violations have been recorded.

Russian-led forces in eastern Ukraine's warzone violated the truce 16 times over the past day, on May 15, the Ukrainian military command reports.

A soldier was wounded in one of the attacks, reads the morning update by the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters.

Close to Vodiane, the enemy opened fire three times, using 120 mm mortars, heavy machine guns, and grenade launchers of various types, proscribed by Minsk Agreements.

Near Pisky, the invaders fired three times, employing 120 mm mortars, heavy machine guns, and small arms.

Read also"LPR" terrorists announce reservist trainingThe enemy twice mortared Ukrainian positions near Novhorodske with 120 mm and 82 mm shells.

By the settlements of Shyrokyne and Nevelske, the enemy opened fire using 82 mm mortars.

In the suburb of Starohnativka, Russian-led forces twice fired from infantry fighting vehicles, also using small arms and hand-held anti-tank and underbarrel grenade launchers.

Near Opytne, the enemy fired heavy machine guns and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, and by Hladosove –heavy anti-tank grenade launchers.

Near Maryinka, the enemy twice opened fire, employing automatic heavy and heavy anti-tank grenade launchers.

Ukrainian military returned fire to the invaders' attacks.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko