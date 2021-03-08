Ukrainian ceasefire monitors have reported on all violations to the OSCE.

In Donbas, since day-start on Monday, the enemy has violated the ceasefire five times, with no combat losses reported among Ukrainian servicemen.

That's according to a morning report of the Joint Forces Operation HQ press service.

"On March 7, five violations of the ceasefire were recorded," the update says.

Near Avdiyivka, Russian-led armed formations fired 120mm and 82mm mortars, while Ukrainian defenders delivered an adequate rebuff.

Enemy fire was recorded near the village of Lebedynske, where the Russian-occupation troops opened aimed fire at the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces using an 82-caliber mortar and an anti-tank grenade launcher.

Near the settlement of Opytne, Russian-controlled armed groups opened non-targeted fire towards the Ukrainian positions, using a grenade launcher, and near the settlement of Pivdenne the enemy resorted to targeted attacks, employing an anti-tank missile launcher and small arms.

No combat losses were reported among Ukrainian soldiers.

The Ukrainian side to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center has informed OSCE monitors about all violations by the Russian occupation forces.

It is also recalled that over the past day, demining teams of the State Emergency Service have cleared almost 5 hectares and handed 61 explosive items for further destruction.

Reporting by UNIAN