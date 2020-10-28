Ukrainian soldiers did not return fire in response to provocations.

Russian-controlled forces in Donbas over the past day, October 27, violated the ceasefire agreement four times.

Ukraine's Joint Forces defending their positions in the area reported no combat losses or injuries, that's according to a morning update by the JF Operation HQ.

Near the settlement of Vodiane, the enemy employed an automatic easel grenade launcher, and outside Pisky – a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher.

Read alsoGovernment official says at least quarter of century needed for reintegration of DonbasTwo more ceasefire violations were recorded in the area near Shumy, where last night the enemy opened fire, also using a grenade launcher.

Since day-start on Wednesday, no truce violations were reported along the contact line in Donbas.

Author: UNIAN