Ukrainian military did not return fire.

Russian occupation forces in Donbas over the past day, November 21, once violated the ceasefire agreement.

That's according to a morning update by the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters.

The invaders used an automatic easel grenade launcher near the settlement of Vodiane, the report elaborated.

Enemy fire posed no threat to the lives and health of Ukraine defenders.

Ukrainian forces reported no combat losses or injuries in the past day.

The report says Ukrainian military did not return fire to the enemy's violation of truce.

Since day-start on Sunday, November 22, no enemy attacks have been reported along the contact line.

