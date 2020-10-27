No casualties were reported over the past day.

Russian-controlled forces in eastern Ukraine's Donbas violated the latest truce agreement three times on October 26, says the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters.

The morning update, published on the JFO HQ's Facebook page says the enemy employed small arms outside Maryinka and Shyrokyne, and grenade launchers of various types in the suburbs of Avdiyivka.

"The provocative shots posed no threat to the life of the Ukrainian defenders, so our soldiers did not return fire. There were no combat losses or injuries among JFO troops," the message says.

Read alsoU.S. looks forward to supporting Ukraine in development of Crimean PlatformSince day-start on Tuesday, no ceasefire violations have been recorded in the JFO zone.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

The new ceasefire regime was enforced at 00:01 Kyiv time on July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations since then.

Author: UNIAN