The enemy also deployed drones toward Ukraine's positions.

Russian-controlled forces in eastern Ukraine's Donbas violated the ceasefire a total of seven times over the past day, December 19.

The attacks brought no casualties, the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters wrote in a morning update on the situation in the warzone on Sunday, December 20.

The enemy engaged Ukrainian troops, using grenade launchers and small arms, near the settlement of Pivdenne. In the vicinity of Shymy, enemy forces opened fire from automatic heavy grenade launchers and heavy machine guns.

Read alsoUkraine not to give up path toward NATO in exchange for peace with RussiaMachine guns were fired at Ukrainian positions in an act of provocation in the suburb of Avdiyivka. Near Vodiane, grenade launchers of various types and small arms were employed.

Enemy forces also engaged Ukrainian troops close to Pavlopil, using UAVs to spot AGS fire. Another enemy drone crossing the line of contact was spotted near Vodiane. Ukrainian forces applied e-warfare tools to suppress the enemy drone.

Given that the latest enemy attacks posed no immediate threat to the lives and health of Ukrainian soldiers, government troops refrained from returning fire.

Since day-start on Sunday, no ceasefire violations have been reported along the entire contact line.

Donbas: Other reports

Author: UNIAN