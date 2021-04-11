The enemy engaged Ukrainian positions with small arms and proscribed mortars.

Russian-controlled forces over the past day, April 10, ten times violated the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine's warzone.

A Ukrainian soldier was killed in the enemy attack, while another one was injured, according to the morning report by the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters.

Invaders fired at the Ukrainian positions near the village of Pishchevyk, using 82 mm mortars, anti-tank and MANPADs proscribed by the Minsk Agreements.

In the suburbs of Pisky and Shyrokyne, the enemy opened fire using small arms, and near Avdiivka and Kamenka – grenade launchers of various types.

Read alsoRussia may resort to bombing Donetsk parade on May 9 to frame Ukraine – analystNear Mayorske, Russian-led armed groups launched grenades.

Near the village of Zolote-3, the enemy opened fire using automatic easel grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms.

Ukraine's Armed Forces returned fire, the report says.

In the area of ​​the Troyitske, Novhorodske, and Novoluhanske, an enemy Orlan-10 drone was recorded crossing the demarcation line. E-warfare units have suppressed the drone, the JFO HQ press service says.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko