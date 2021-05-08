Truce breaches brought no casualties.

Ukraine military documented eleven ceasefire violations by Russian-led armed groups in eastern Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation zone on May 7.

That's according to a morning update on the situation in the area, delivered by the JFO Headquarters via Facebook.

The enemy opened fire three times, employing 120 mm and 82 mm mortars, anti-tank grenade launchers, and heavy machine guns near Pisky. Outside the village of Shumy, the enemy engaged Ukraine positions with 122 mm artillery, 120 mm mortars, automatic heavy grenade launchers, and small arms.

Read alsoEscalation in Donbas: Two KIAs, one WIA amid 16 truce violations on May 6Near Novhorodske, the invaders fired 120 mm mortars.

Enemy large-caliber machine guns were fired toward Verkhniotoretske and Nevelske, while hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers were used near Avdiyivka.

Near Novotoshkivske, Russian invaders fired their automatic easel and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, and near Vodiane – under-barrel grenade launchers.

In the area of ​​Pivdenne, the invaders pursued remote mining of the area, using hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers loaded with POM-2 mines.

"There are no combat losses in Joint Forces as a result of enemy shelling. The Ukrainian side to the JCCC [Joint Control and Coordination Center] notified the OSCE monitors of the actions of Russia's armed groups," the report says.

Since midnight, as of 7:00, JFO HQ recorded two more ceasefire violations. Near Pivdenne, the enemy fired 122 mm artillery shells and 120 mm mortar shells. Near Avdiyivka, the invaders opened fire on Ukraine positions, using small arms.

No casualties have been reported.

Donbas war: Related

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko