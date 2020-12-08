Ukrainian military have also spotted the adversary carrying out banned engineering works outside the temporarily occupied Horlivka.

Russian occupation forces in Donbas four times violated the ceasefire agreement over the past 24 hours, the Joint Forces Command reports.

The enemy opened fire at Ukrainian positions outside Vodiane, using automatic easel grenade launchers, says the morning update by the JFO press service.

In the area of Novotroitske, the enemy employed grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns in the evening hours. Near Avdiyivka, Russian-controlled forces fired a shot from a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher.

"Provocative action by Russian occupation forces posed no threat to the lives and health of Ukrainian defenders, so the latter did not return fire," the report reads.

"There are no combat losses or injuries among Joint Forces' personnel," says the Command.

Read alsoEstonia, UK, U.S. reiterate Russia active participant in Donbas warUkrainian military spotted the adversary carrying out banned engineering works outside the temporarily occupied Horlivka towards the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of Pivdenne.

Since day-start on Tuesday, silence regime has been observed along the contact line.

Donbas: Related coverage

Author: UNIAN