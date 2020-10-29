Near Novhorodske, a bullet went through a soldier's arm during an enemy attack.

Over the past day, on October 28, Russia-controlled armed groups in Donbas violated the ceasefire agreement four times.

A Ukrainian soldier was wounded in one of the attacks, as reported in the morning update by the Joint Forces Operation HQ.

Close to the Vodiane settlement, the enemy opened fire using small arms. Two more violations of truce were recorded in the suburbs of Avdiyivka, where last night the enemy employed 82 mm mortars and grenade launchers of various types.

Read alsoUkraine at TCG discusses new sites for disengagement in DonbasIn the zone of ​​responsibility of the Pivnich [North] operational-tactical grouping, the invaders used 82-mm mortars, grenade launchers of various types, and opened aimed small arms fire near Novhorodske. In the attack, a bullet pierced a soldier's arm. The serviceman was evacuated to a local hospitalized in non-life-threatening condition.

OSCE monitors were immediately briefed on the enemy's brazen action.

Since day-start on Thursday, October 29, the ceasefire has so far been observed.

