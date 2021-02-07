Enemy troops used proscribed 120mm mortars, grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns, and rifles.

Escalation of the war in Donbas has been reported as Russia-led forces mounted 13 attacks on Ukrainian positions on February 6, having wounded three Ukrainian soldiers. One more was injured and another two were killed in a booby-trap blast on that day.

Enemy troops used proscribed 120mm mortars, grenade launchers, including anti-tank ones, as well as large-caliber machine guns, and rifles, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters said in a morning update on Facebook on February 7.

Hot spots in the Skhid (East) sector were the town of Krasnohorivka, the village of Vodiane in the Pryazovia area (the north coast of the Sea of Azov), the village of Pisky, and the town of Maryinka (all are in Donetsk region).

One member of Ukraine's JFO was wounded near Pisky. Another three casualties were reported near Maryinka where two were killed and one was injured in an explosion of an improvised explosive device.

Read alsoTwo Ukrainian soldiers killed, one injured in booby-trap blast in Donbas

Hot spots in the Pivnich (North) sector were the villages of Novozvanivka and Pivdenne. Two Ukrainian soldiers were wounded amid shooting with the use of rifles. The wounded were hospitalized, their condition is satisfactory.

What is more, Russia-led troops used a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher to remotely plant POM-2 mines (Soviet-developed anti-personnel fragmentation mines) near Ukrainian positions close to the village of Luhanske,

Since midnight on February 7, the situation in the JFO zone is under control by the Ukrainian military, the JFO HQ said. No violations of the ceasefire by Russia-led formation were recorded from 00:00 to 07:00 a.m. Kyiv time on February 7.

Other related news reports

Author: UNIAN