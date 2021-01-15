In total, 2,665 Ukrainian servicemen have been killed since 2014.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry reports 50 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in Donbas since 2020.

"The number of servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces who have been killed amid the hostilities during the Joint Forces Operation since the beginning of 2020 is 50 people. The number of servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces who have been wounded amid the hostilities during the Joint Forces Operation since the beginning of 2020 is 339 people," according to a document signed by Head of the Public Relations Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Bohdan Senyk, RFE/RL's Ukrainian service reported.

Read alsoDonbas: Ukrainian soldier wounded in enemy shelling Jan 14The ministry added 79 Ukrainian soldiers had died for other reasons.

In total, 2,665 Ukrainian servicemen have been killed and another 10,152 wounded since the beginning of the Anti-Terrorist Operation in 2014, and later the Joint Forces Operation against the Russian hybrid forces in Donbas. The number of soldiers who have died for other reasons is 1,168 people, the ministry added.

Author: UNIAN