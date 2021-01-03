Since day-start on Sunday, no ceasefire violations have been recorded.

On January 2, Russia-controlled forces three times opened fire on Ukrainian defense positions in eastern Ukraine's Donbas warzone.

That's according to a morning update by the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters.

Near the settlement of Pisky, the enemy engaged Ukrainian troops with grenade launchers of various types and a large-caliber machine gun.

Close to Pavlopil, non-aimed shots from small arms were reported, and near Lebedynske – enemy employed a large-caliber machine gun.

"All violations of the ceasefire regime were reported to the OSCE representatives through the Ukrainian side to the JCCC [Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center]," the report reads.

The past day brought no casualties among Ukrainian soldiers.

Author: UNIAN