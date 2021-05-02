He is facing charges of terrorism.

Italian police have arrested an ex-police officer from the city of Cagliari, Italy, who reportedly fought as a mercenary for Russia-led forces in Donbas, eastern Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry.

"As part of the Lone Wolf operation, Italian police tracked down a 50-year-old man, a former police officer from Cagliari, who fought in Ukraine along with Russia-led illegal armed formations against Ukrainian forces," it said.

"In 2015, he was once detained by law enforcers investigating Italian mercenaries' participation in illegal armed formations in eastern Ukraine. The detainee was not held liable then, as he claimed he had not shot at Ukrainian soldiers," it said.

A new criminal case was opened against the suspect, who is facing charges of terrorism. He is not allowed to leave the country while the investigation is under way. Police have already raided his house.

Italian law enforcement agencies tracked numerous transfers from the "Donetsk People's Republic" ("DPR") terrorist group to the suspect's bank account. In addition, photos, videos, documents were seized that will be used as evidence.

Reporting by Akulenko Olena