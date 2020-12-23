The claim was filed by the victim's father.

Kyiv's Pechersky District Court has ordered the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to open proceedings against President Volodymyr Zelensky over the death of serviceman Yaroslav Zhuravel in Donbas. Thus, the court satisfied the claim filed by the victim's father, Serhiy Zhuravel.

This was disclosed by latter in a comment to Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) Ukrainian-language service.

In particular, he accuses the president of inaction, which led to the death of his son. He said that he had previously applied to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the State Bureau of Investigation, demanding the case be opened. After unsuccessful attempts, he turned to two Kyiv-based courts – the city's Pechersky and Shevchenkivsky district courts.

"The Pechersky District Court has already taken a decision, the Shevchenkivsky one has not yet. The court's ruling is binding. Its text is available now, and my authorized person has sent it to the State Bureau of Investigation. There should be a reaction in 10-12 days," he said.

Yaroslav Zhuravel's death

On July 13, an evacuation group came under fire during an operation to evacuate a killed Ukrainian reconnaissance officer in the gray zone near the village of Zaitseve in Donbas.

The Ukrainian side said that under agreements, there should have been a ceasefire, as the servicemen had white helmets, which was confirmed by footage captured by a drone.

Sergeant Yaroslav Zhuravel, who had wounds, remained on the battlefield after an attack on the group. He died after the loss of blood. Russia-led forces handed over his body only eight days after the incident, on July 21.

