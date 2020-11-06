Enemy troops started using 82mm mortars again.

Donbas has been seeing escalation as the number of attacks by Russia-led forces on Ukrainian positions grew to 11 in the past day, November 5.

Nine of the attacks were recorded in the Skhid (East) sector, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) said on Facebook in a morning update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on November 6.

Read alsoRussia-led forces on Nov 4 mount six attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas amid ceasefireThe hotspots were the villages of Starohnativka (one attack), Vodiane (three attacks), and the town of Avdiyivka (five attacks).

Enemy troops used rifles, grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns, 82mm mortars.

"The Russian occupation forces' blatant actions did not go unpunished – the defenders of Vodiane resolutely suppressed the enemy's activity, having adequately responded with fire from standard weapons to make the adversaries stop the shelling," it said.

Another two violations of the ceasefire in Donbas were registered in the Pivnich (North) sector, namely not far from the town of Popasna (Luhansk region), where the enemy used a large-caliber machine gun.

Russia-led forces also used a drone to drop a VOG-17 grenade on Ukrainian positions.

"One member of the Joint Forces received shrapnel wounds as a result of the explosion of the VOG-17. The soldier was promptly taken to a hospital, where he is provided with proper medical care. His state of health is satisfactory," the JFO HQ said.

The violations of the ceasefire and the casualties were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since the beginning of the current day, on November 6, the truce has been observed in all sections of the contact line; no fire provocations by armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have been recorded.

Author: UNIAN