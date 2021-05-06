The wounded serviceman's condition is very serious.

One Ukrainian soldier was killed and another was wounded as Russia-led forces violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, on May 6, 2021.

"A member of the Joint Forces received a bullet wound amid enemy shelling. Unfortunately, the soldier died," the press center of the JFO HQ said on Facebook.

Enemy troops mounted the attack near the village of Novotroyitske in the Skhid (East) sector. They used hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns, and rifles.

Another Ukrainian serviceman was wounded by shrapnel. He was given first aid and hospitalized. Doctors say he is in a very serious condition.

Ukrainian troops had to fire back.

The incident was reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Translation: Akulenko Olena