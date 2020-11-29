Enemy troops used proscribed 120mm mortars near the village of Vodiane.

Russia-led forces mounted nine attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, in the past day as of November 28.

"In the past 24 hours as of November 28, armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the peace deal nine times," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters said on Facebook in a morning update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on November 29.

In particular, the enemy used a large-caliber machine gun near the village of Luhanske. Another two acts of provocation with the use of a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher and rifles were recorded near the village of Pivdenne.

Four more attacks were mounted near the village of Vodiane, where during the day enemy troops used 120mm and 82mm mortars, fired grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns, and rifles. And in the evening, Russia-controlled forces based in the occupied village of Uzhivka (formerly Leninske, Donetsk region) tried to remotely plant prohibited POM-2 mines [Soviet-type stake mounted anti-personnel fragmentation mines] at Ukrainian troops' positions near Vodiane.

No Ukrainian military casualties were reported in the past day.

In addition, an enemy quadcopter attempted to cross the contact line in the Pryazovia area (the north coast of the Sea of Azov); it was jammed by Ukrainian troops.

No ceasefire violations in Donbas were recorded from 00:00 to 07:00 Kyiv time on November 29.

Author: UNIAN