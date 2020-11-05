Members of Ukraine's Joint Forces shot down an enemy drone, which was crossing the contact line.

Russia-led forces on Wednesday, November 4, mounted six attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, amid the ongoing ceasefire.

The incidents were registered near the villages of Novoluhanske and Shyrokyne, Hnutove, Vodiane, and the town of Avdiyivka, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters said in a morning update on Facebook as of 07:00 Kyiv time on November 5.

The enemy used different types of grenade launchers and rifles.

No Ukrainian military casualties were reported over the period under review.

"In addition, contrary to the agreements of the Trilateral Contact Group, an enemy UAV was spotted flying near the village of Shumy to cross the contact line. Using small arms, members of the Joint Forces shot down the enemy drone," it said.

Since the beginning of Thursday, November 5, no violation of the ceasefire has been recorded, the ceasefire is being observed along the entire contact line.

On Tuesday, November 3, Russia-led forces also violated the ceasefire six times. One member of Ukraine's Joint Forces was wounded in shelling.

War in Donbas: Ceasefire violations by Russia-controlled formations

Since midnight on July 27, a full and comprehensive ceasefire has been in effect along the contact line in the JFO zone in Donbas.

The Russian invaders regularly attack the Ukrainian military's positions. According to the JFO headquarters, such attacks are an act of provocation to make the Ukrainian side fire back.

In particular, on September 6, they grossly violated the ceasefire in Donbas by shelling Ukrainian positions. One Ukrainian soldier was killed, another was wounded in that attack.

A recent violation was reported on October 30 when at 00:28 Kyiv time, enemy troops based in the village of Pikuzy mounted an attack towards the village of Vodiane. They used different types of grenade launchers. The shelling killed two members of the Ukrainian Marine Corps – Sergeant Volodymyr Bondaryuk and Senior Sergeant Mykhailo Starostin.

Author: UNIAN