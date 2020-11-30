No casualties were reported in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported that Russia-led forces became more active in the Donbas warzone on Sunday, November 29, having mounted four attacks on Ukrainian positions simultaneously with a subversive operation to plant mines and use a reconnaissance drone.

"In the past day, November 29, the Russian occupation forces four times breached the ceasefire agreements of the Trilateral Contact Group, which entered into force on July 27, 2020," the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on November 30, 2020.

In particular, the Russian Federation's armed formations fired grenade launchers of various systems and 82mm mortars near the village of Katerynivka, as well as an automatic grenade launcher, rifles and a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher near the town of Popasna.

Read alsoRussia-led forces mount nine attacks on Ukraine positions in Donbas on Nov 28Also, a unit of the Joint Forces timely spotted an enemy subversive group near the village of Luhanske in the Pivnich [North] sector. By coordinated actions, the Ukrainian servicemen thwarted their attempt to plant mines near Ukrainian positions. After a firefight, the enemy had to retreat. Following the enemy's retreat, the Ukrainian troops found Russian-made mines, other military equipment, and personal belongings.

What is more, the Ukrainian military shot down an enemy-controlled unmanned aerial vehicle in the same sector. It was used for reconnaissance and gaining of access to Ukrainian positions. Such Granat-type drones are part of the advanced Russian-made Navodchik-2 electronic warfare system.

No casualties were reported in the past day.

OSCE monitors were immediately informed through Ukrainian members of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire in Donbas of the criminal actions by Russia's armed formations, the report said.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops, the JFO HQ said.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Author: UNIAN