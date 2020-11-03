No Ukrainian military casualties were registered over the period under review.

Two incidents of the violation of the ceasefire by Russia-led forces in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, were recorded in the past day, November 2.

The enemy used grenade launchers and rifles near the village of Shumy and an under-barrel grenade launcher was used near the village of Starohnativka, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters said in a morning update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on Tuesday, November 3.

There were no combat losses or injuries among Joint Forces personnel, it said.

Since the beginning of November 3, no violation of the ceasefire has been recorded, the ceasefire is being observed along the entire contact line.

"The units involved in the Joint Forces operation continue to adhere to the ceasefire and are ready to respond adequately in the event of a threat to their life or health," it said.

War in Donbas: Ceasefire violations by Russia-controlled formations

Since midnight on July 27, a full and comprehensive ceasefire has been in effect along the contact line in the JFO zone in Donbas.

The Russian invaders regularly attack the Ukrainian military's positions. According to the JFO headquarters, such attacks are an act of provocation to make the Ukrainian side fire back.

In particular, on September 6, they grossly violated the ceasefire in Donbas by shelling Ukrainian positions. One Ukrainian soldier was killed, another was wounded in that attack.

A recent violation was reported on October 30 when at 00:28 Kyiv time, enemy troops based in the village of Pikuzy mounted an attack towards the village of Vodiane. They used different types of grenade launchers. The shelling killed two members of the Ukrainian Marine Corps – Sergeant Volodymyr Bondaryuk and Senior Sergeant Mykhailo Starostin.

Author: UNIAN