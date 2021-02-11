The Ukrainian defender was shot dead outside Horlivka.

A Ukrainian soldier has been killed by a Russian sniper in the Donbas warzone, Ukraine officials report.

"Today, February 11, at about 09:30, a Russian sniper seriously wounded a Ukrainian fighter near the town of Horlivka. Despite the assistance provided, he died during the evacuation," the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group wrote on Facebook.

Read alsoZelensky, G7 ambassadors arrive in DonbasThe Ukrainian side to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center has submitted an appropriate note to the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission.

"Our delegation expresses sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the soldier who died for Ukraine," the report says.

Author: UNIAN