The village of Shyrokyne was a hot spot on that day.

Two enemy attacks on Ukrainian positions in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, were registered on January 17.

This was reported by the press center of the JFO Headquarters on Facebook in a morning update on January 18.

In particular, Russia-led forces opened fire twice, using anti-tank grenade launchers not far from the village of Shyrokyne.

"OSCE [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe] representatives were notified of the ceasefire breach incidents through Ukrainian members of the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center," the update said.

No Ukrainian Army casualties were reported over the period under review.

From 00:00 to 07:00 Kyiv time on January 18, there were no ceasefire violations in Donbas, the JFO HQ said.

Author: UNIAN