Ukraine on December 29 has completed the list of 251 persons held in the occupied part of Donbas for the next prisoner swap effort with the Russian proxy forces.

That's according to Ukraine's Ombudsperson Liudmyla Denisova, who spoke on the air of Ukraine 24 TV channel.

The list includes civilians, military, and volunteers, the human rights envoy explained.

"It's 251 people – confirmation has come through the SBU's center for prisoner release. Among them are 34 military, the rest are civilians and four volunteers. These numbers have been confirmed on our part, confirmed by the SBU through citizens' appeals, through witnesses who returned from captivity," said Denisova.

Read alsoConcentration camp with sadists at helm: Ex-political prisoner Aseiev speaks about Donetsk prisonThe Commissioner for Human Rights has clarified that another 258 persons are still considered missing. "We are not aware of whether they are alive or not. We must keep searching," she said.

Denisova also said that representatives of the occupied areas of Donetsk region handed the Ukrainian side their list of 103 persons for the upcoming exchange.

