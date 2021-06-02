No casualties were reported in the past 24 hours.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported five violations of the ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on June 1.

"In the past day, June 1, five ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on June 2, 2021.

In particular, enemy troops fired proscribed 82mm mortars, heavy machine guns and tripod-mounted man-portable anti-tank guns three times near the village of Novhorodske.

Read alsoZelensky speaks of possible directions of Russian invasionAlso, they used grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and automatic rifles near the village of Katerynivka, as well as rifles near the village of Pisky.

The Joint Forces had to fire back to repel enemy attacks, the report said.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Wednesday midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko