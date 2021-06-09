There were no casualties over the period under review.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported six violations of the ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on June 8.

"In the past day, June 8, six ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on June 9, 2021.

In particular, enemy troops fired tripod-mounted man-portable anti-tank guns and heavy machine guns twice near the village of Novhorodske, as well as automatic grenade launchers and rifles near the village of Novotoshkivske.

Read alsoBellingcat journo on MH17: All evidence confirms Russia brought in deadly launcherAlso, they used hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns twice near the town of Avdiyivka, while tripod-mounted man-portable anti-tank guns and heavy machine guns were used near the town of Svitlodarsk.

Since Wednesday midnight, one ceasefire violation has been recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the enemy used rifles to open fire toward Ukrainian positions near Novotoshkivske.

The Joint Forces had to fire back, the report says.

There were no casualties over the period under review.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

