Enemy troops used proscribed 120mm mortars.

Seven members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have received shrapnel wounds, two more have sustained combat injuries, and another one has been injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast.

All the casualties were reported on Friday, February 26, by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with reference to the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation.

Read alsoDonbas war update: Ukraine records 10 ceasefire violations on Feb 25

Russia-led forces used proscribed 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems and rifles near the village of Vodiane, a result of which, seven Ukrainian servicemen received shrapnel wounds, and two more sustained combat injuries.

"They were rushed to the hospital where they are being provided with the necessary medical care," it said.

The brigade's officials and the operational response team of the military law enforcement service are now working at the scene.

The IED incident occurred near the village of Nevelske. The injured soldier was hospitalized.

Enemy troops mounted attacks on Ukrainian positions near the village of Pisky, using 120mm and 82mm mortars, large-caliber machine guns, and small arms.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Reporting by UNIAN