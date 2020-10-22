The JFO HQ says there are no combat-related losses or injuries.

Ukraine has reported five instances of the violation of the latest ceasefire agreement by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Wednesday, October 21.

"In the past day, October 21, the Russian Federation's occupation forces five times violated the agreements that came into force on July 27, 2020," the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 08:00 Kyiv time on October 22, 2020.

In particular, the enemy used rifles near the village of Lebedynske in the Skhid (East) sector. Another two instances of the ceasefire violation were recorded near the town of Avdiyivka, where enemy troops fired grenade launchers of various systems in the afternoon and in the evening.

The use of rifles was also reported near the village of Artema in the Pivnich (North) sector in the evening.

The Ukrainian military were forced to fire back to counter these attacks.

The JFO HQ did not report any combat-related losses or injuries.

Information about casualties of Russia-controlled forces is being checked, it said.

In addition, an enemy-controlled Orlan-10-type UAV was spotted flying near the town of Avdiyivka and the town of Maryinka on Thursday evening. It did not cross the contact line. The Joint Forces jammed the drone, which made its further use impossible.

Since Thursday midnight, Russia-controlled armed formations have twice violated the ceasefire. The incidents were recorded near the village of Novoluhanske, where the enemy used an automatic grenade launcher, and near Artema, where rifles were used.

The Ukrainian military did not open fire in return.

No combat-related losses or injuries among Joint Forces personnel were reported.

The situation is under control of the Ukrainian military, the JFO HQ said.

