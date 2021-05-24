The ammunition was transferred to a bomb squad of the State Emergency Service in Donetsk region for destruction.

The SBU Security Service of Ukraine has revealed an arms cache used by illegal armed groups in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the SBU's press center.

Read alsoDonbas warzone update: One WIA amid six truce violations on May 23The cache was set up by illegal armed groups amid an active phase of hostilities while the armed forces of Ukraine were liberating the area from terrorists.

An improvised explosive device with TNT weighing 800 g, two TNT bombs with a total weight of 600 g, three F-1 grenades, one RGD-5 grenade, two anti-tank grenades for a tripod-mounted man-portable antitank gun, and over 2,000 rounds of various calibers were found in the arms cache equipped in an abandoned building in the Pokrovsky district.

