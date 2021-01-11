Russian proxies violated the truce near Pisky and a number of other settlements.

A Ukrainian military serviceman suffered fatal wounds in the attack by Russian-controlled illegal armed groups in the Joint Forces Operation zone in Donetsk region.

That's according to the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas settlement.

Read alsoDonbas war update: Ukraine records two ceasefire violations on Jan 10The soldier was killed in the area of ​​ Pisky at about 15:30 Kyiv time, the Delegation wrote on Facebook.

"The Ukrainian side of the JCCC launched a coordination mechanism: a silence regime was introduced, a demand for a ceasefire was put forward, a note was drafted and submitted to the OSCE SMM," the statement says.

The Delegation expressed condolences to the family and friends of the late military.

According to the Joint Forces Operation HQ, the enemy opened fire in the area of Pisky using a large-caliber machine gun, small arms, and sniper weapons.

Also, near the settlement of Pavlopil, Russian occupation forces employed an anti-tank grenade launcher, and in the suburb of Avdiyivka - a MANPAD and small arms.

Ukrainian troops returned fire to the enemy shelling.

Also, in the vicinity of Krasnohorivka, Ukrainian servicemen spotted an overfly by an enemy UAV, which was intercepted and neutralized.

A total of six ceasefire violations on the part of the enemy forces were reported on Monday

Author: UNIAN