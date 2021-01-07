Since day-start on Thursday, no ceasefire violations have been recorded.

Russian-controlled forces in eastern Ukraine's Donbas breached the ceasefire agreement five times over the past day, January 6.

That's according to an update by the press center of the Joint Forces Operation Command.

"Over the past day, January 6, in ​​the Joint Forces Operation zone, five ceasefire violations were recorded. In the area of ​​responsibility of the Skhid tactical group not far from Vodiane, in the Azov littoral, Russian occupation forces opened fire several times using 120 mm mortars, grenade launchers of various types, and a large-caliber machine gun. At noon, enemy fire activity of Russia's armed groups was spotted not far from the settlement of Opytne. Here, the enemy made several non-aimed using a easel-mounted grenade launcher, and near Hnutove – using small arms," the report says.

OSCE representatives were informed about ceasefire violations through the Ukrainian side to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center.

Ukrainian troops returned fire to the enemy attacks.

There were no combat losses among the Ukrainian defenders, the HQ added.

Since day-start on Thursday, no ceasefire violations have been recorded.

Donbas war: Related

Author: UNIAN