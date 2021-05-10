No Ukrainian Army casualties were recorded over the period under review.

Russia-led forces on Saturday, May 8, mounted nine attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas.

The press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters provided this information in a May 9 update on Facebook.

They used proscribed weapons, namely, 122mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars, as well as 100mm anti-tank guns. They also fired large-caliber machine guns and grenade launchers of various systems. Hot spots were the villages of Pivdenne, Opytne, Novhorodske, and the towns of Avdiyivka and Maryinka.

Only one violation of the ceasefire in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, by Russia-led forces was reported on Sunday, May 9. The incident was recorded near the town of Avdiyivka, where enemy troops used rifles to shoot at Ukrainian servicemen, the JFO HQ press center said in a morning update on Monday, May 10.

The JFO HQ reported other violations of the Minsk agreements by illegal armed formations, In particular, members of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine were unable to operate UAVs near the villages of Zalizne and Kalynove on May 9. What is more, a GPS signal was reportedly jammed during the mission's scheduled UAV flights over Russia-occupied districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, namely the villages of Verkhnioshyrokivske, Chernenko, Stepanivka, Novohnativka, Starohnativka, and Svitly Luch.

"We emphasize once again that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are in the positions prescribed by the Minsk agreements and strictly observe their obligations regarding the ceasefire regime," the JFO HQ said in the update.

From 00:00 to 07:00 Kyiv time on May 10, Ukraine also reported one violation of the ceasefire. Enemy troops used 120mm mortars, which are prohibited by the Minsk agreements, to attack Ukrainian positions not far from the village of Troyitske.

Translation: Akulenko Olena