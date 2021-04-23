OSCE monitors have been properly informed of truce breaches.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces say a military serviceman was killed in action against the background of 17 ceasefire breaches by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Thursday, April 22.

"In the past day, April 22, as many as 17 ceasefire violations by Russia's armed formations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on April 23, 2021.

The enemy fired proscribed 82mm and 120mm mortars near the villages of Pivdenne and Zaitseve, as well as tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns near the town of Krasnohorivka.

Read alsoRussia-led forces in Donbas bring Grad MLR systems beyond storage sites – Ukraine in JCCCThey also employed grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and automatic rifles near the villages of Pisky, Zolote-4, Vodiane, and Pavlopil, while an anti-tank missile system, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and rifles were used near the village of Mayorsk.

"As a result of the shelling of our units' positions by the Russian Federation's armed formations, a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered a shrapnel wound incompatible with life," the report says.

The Joint Forces' Command expresses its sincere condolences to the fallen soldier's family and friends.

What is more, two enemy UAVs were also spotted crossing the contact line near the villages of Krymske and Shumy before being jammed.

Read alsoPutin on potential violators of Russia's "red lines": "They will regret this"The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Friday midnight, April 23, three ceasefire violations were recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the enemy fired 120mm mortars near the village of Novoselivka, as well as automatic grenade launchers and heavy machine guns near the town of Avdiyivka.

No casualties have been reported since Friday midnight.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

