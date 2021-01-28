There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported 10 violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Wednesday, January 27.

"In the past day, January 27, as many as 10 ceasefire violations were recorded in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO)," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on January 28, 2021.

In particular, the Russian Federation's armed formations fired 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems, a heavy machine gun, and rifles near the village of Pavlopil, as well as an anti-tank grenade launcher, a heavy machine gun, and automatic and sniper rifles near the village of Bohdanivka.

Read alsoInvaders hindering OSCE SMM access – Ukraine monitorsAlso, the enemy used small arms near the towns of Maryinka and Avdiyivka, as well as an under-barrel grenade launcher near the village of Vodiane.

What is more, the Russian occupation troops fired an automatic grenade launcher near the village of Zaitseve, as well as an anti-tank grenade launcher near the village of Luhanske.

The Joint Forces fired back, reads the report.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) on the ceasefire and stabilization in Donbas.

There were no casualties in the past day.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

Ukrainian military say the situation is under full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Author: UNIAN