No casualties were reported in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported 10 violations of the ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on May 20.

"In the past day, May 20, as many as 10 ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on May 21, 2021.

In particular, enemy troops fired proscribed 82mm mortars near the village of Pivdenne, as well as grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and automatic rifles twice near the village of Pavlopil.

Also, they used tripod-mounted man-portable anti-tank guns near the towns of Avdiyivka and Maryinka, and the village of Troyitske.

What is more, the enemy fired tripod-mounted man-portable anti-tank guns and heavy machine guns near the village of Novoselivka, automatic grenade launchers near the villages of Shumy and Hnutove, while rifles were used near the village of Pisky.

There were no casualties in the past day.

The Joint Forces returned fire, the report said.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Friday midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko