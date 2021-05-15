There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported 11 violations of the ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on May 14.

"In the past day, May 14, as many as 11 ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 a.m. Kyiv time on May 15, 2021.

In particular, enemy troops fired proscribed 122mm artillery systems near the village of Hnutove, as well as anti-tank cannons near the town of Maryinka.

Also, they used 120mm mortars near the villages of Vodiane and Novhorodske, while 82mm were used near the village of Shyrokyne.

Read alsoDef. Ministry expects escalation on border with Russia at any momentWhat is more, the invaders fired heavy machine guns and automatic grenade launchers near the town of Svitlodarsk, as well as hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and automatic rifles near the village of Katerynivka. Also, they used heavy machine guns, under-barrel grenade launchers and rifles twice toward Ukrainian positions near the village of Novotoshkivske, and rifles near the village of Starohnativka.

There were no casualties in the past day.

The Joint Forces had to fire back, the report said.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Saturday midnight, May 15, two ceasefire violations were recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the enemy fired tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns near Maryinka and the village of Hladosove.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila