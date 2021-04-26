There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported 12 violations of the ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on April 25.

"In the past day, April 25, twelve ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 a.m. Kyiv time on April 26, 2021.

In particular, the enemy fired proscribed 120mm and 82mm mortars, heavy machine guns and grenade launchers of various systems near the villages of Shyrokyne, Pivdenne, Katerynivka, Troyitske, Novozvanivka, and Novhorodske.

Read alsoOSCE SMM: Mine clearance in Donbas key step on road to peaceIn addition, they used hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and automatic rifles near the village of Pisky, as well as automatic grenade launchers and heavy machine guns near the village of Luhanske.

Russia-led forces also shelled civilian infrastructure facilities in the village of Vodiane, using 120mm mortars.

There were no casualties in the past day.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Monday midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila