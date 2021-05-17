There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported 15 violations of the ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on May 16.

"In the past day, May 16, as many as 15 ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on May 17, 2021.

In particular, enemy troops fired proscribed 82mm mortars near the village of Novoselivka, as well as the same type of weapons and grenade launchers of various systems – near the village of Vodiane.

Read also"LPR" terrorists announce reservist trainingAlso, the enemy employed rocket-propelled anti-personnel flame throwers, hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, and automatic rifles toward Ukrainian positions near the village of Katerynivka.

The invaders also fired grenade launchers of various systems and rifles four times near the village of Novotoshkivske, while using heavy machine guns, automatic grenade launchers and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns twice near the village of Luhanske.

What is more, the enemy fired hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers near the village of Pisky, heavy machine guns near the village of Troyitske, automatic grenade launchers twice near the village of Starohnativka, as well as heavy machine guns, rifles, hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and under-barrel grenade launchers near the village of Prychepylivka.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

The Joint Forces had to fire back, the report said.

There were no casualties in the past day.

Since Monday midnight, May 17, one ceasefire violation was recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the enemy fired tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, automatic grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and rifles near Prychepylivka.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko